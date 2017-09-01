Southern Miss looks for 2nd straight win against Kentucky

"We're prepared for whatever they decide to do," Stoops said. "We've worked very hard this camp at many different styles of offence and all the quarterback runs that could go with it, the designed quarterback runs."

Other things to watch when the Golden Eagles host the Wildcats:

HAND IT TO ITO: The Southern Miss quarterback situation is certainly a concern, but a big part of the game plan for either QB will be turning around and handing the ball to senior running back Ito Smith, who ran for 1,459 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

MORE SOUTHERN MISS OPTIONS: The Golden Eagles' running game is more than just Smith. They also return backup running back George Payne, who ran for 496 yards and two touchdowns last season. Leading receiver Allenzae Staggers is also back after catching 63 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

NO STRANGER TO THE SEC: Southern Miss will play two teams from the SEC this season — Kentucky and Tennessee. The Golden Eagles have played at least one SEC opponent in 50 of the past 54 seasons.

IN CHARGE: Stephen Johnson was a transfer backing up quarterback Drew Barker when the schools met a year ago before taking over for an injured Barker in Kentucky's third game and leading the Wildcats to a bowl. The mobile senior was officially named the starter this week, but coach Mark Stoops would like to get Barker some snaps as well to maintain the depth that saved last season.

SEASONED Defence: A Kentucky defence that used underclassmen out of necessity not long ago is now a veteran unit hungry to show its experience. The Wildcats have depth throughout and appear especially deep at linebacker and in the secondary.

AP Sports Writer Gary B. Graves contributed to this story.

By David Brandt, The Associated Press