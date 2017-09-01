Czech Masters suspended by rain with Lee Slattery in lead

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Lee Slattery overcame heavy rain and cold to shoot a 7-under 65 Friday and take the lead in the second round of the Czech Masters as tough weather conditions forced the suspension of play.

As the others were dropping shots, Slattery ignored the elements and built a lead.

The Englishman opened the back nine with a couple of birdies and added more starting on No. 13. With three more birdies and a bogey, he finished his round at 7-under 137 overall.

Dylan Frittelli was one stroke behind after he birdied one of the four holes he managed to complete. Chris Hanson and Pontus Widegren were also one shot behind after playing one hole.