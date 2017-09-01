Duke, eager to put '16 in the past, opens against NC Central

DURHAM, N.C. — Defensive lineman Mike Ramsay is tired of feeling like he was part of the same old Duke program.

The Blue Devils look to put a rough 2016 in the past when they begin a new season Saturday night against North Carolina Central.

Duke took a step back last year , finishing under .500 after reaching four consecutive bowls from 2012-15.

"In years past, you kind of had a lot of success — a 10-win season, a nine-win season," Ramsay said. "Going back to 4-8 ... it's an awakener. We like to say that era at Duke is far gone. So kind of having that, living with that 4-8 season, brought a lot of hunger to the guys that have only seen Duke winning."

The Blue Devils probably won't be able to draw many firm conclusions after this one. They routed their crosstown neighbours in last year's opener , then went on to lose eight of their final 11 games.

Duke has won all five previous meetings by at least 35 points, and earned a 49-6 victory last year in quarterback Daniel Jones' first college start.

A year later, and the Blue Devils have added a few wrinkles to the playbook to take advantage of Jones' comfort and experience.

"We've definitely added some things," Jones said. "I feel like we're able to attack in different ways. What exactly those are, I guess will be easier to talk about next Monday (after the game) but I think we're in a good position with what we have in terms of offence."

___

Other things to know about what's known as the Bull City Gridiron Classic: