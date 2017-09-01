Clemson, Swinney looking to tackle 1st goal: beat Kent State

NEW FACES: You'll need a scorecard to keep track of all the new faces on Clemson's offence. Kelly Bryant makes his first start in place of All-American quarterback Deshaun Watson, who went 29-2 his last 31 starts with the Tigers. Deon Cain takes over for NFL first-rounder — and two-time 1,000-yard receiver — Mike Williams. Clemson also has new starters at tailback, centre and tight end. Bryant, a junior, said that while Clemson's players may be less familiar, they're talented and eager to make their own mark. "We know all eyes are going to be on us," he said. "We're ready."

DEJA VU: Kent State's interim coach, Don Treadwell, has been in a similar spot before. While offenceco-ordinator at Michigan State in 2010, Treadwell was elevated to interim coach when the Spartans' Mark Dantonio suffered a mild heart attack early that season. Treadwell said Haynes like Dantonio have laid out a foundation for the program. "We already have a direction. We already have a focus of what we're moving toward each game," Treadwell said.

NOT AGAIN: Clemson defensive co-ordinator Brent Venables raised the spectre of a team no Tigers fans wants to think much about — Pitt. Venables said Kent State reminded him of the Panthers, the only team to defeat the Tigers last season, because of the multiple formations they show on offence and the versatility of their skill players, like quarterback Nick Holley who led the team in passing and rushing yards last season. Venables said Clemson's defence will have play smart, high-energy football against the Golden Flashes.

NOT AGAIN 2: Kent State is facing the defending national champs for a second straight season. The Golden Flashes played at Alabama in 2016, a game where they trailed 21-0 after one quarter on the way to a 48-0 defeat. Kent State has not beaten a ranked team since 2012's 35-23 upset of No. 15 Rutgers.

BIG GAME HUNTER: Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow hopes to be more of a factor for the Tigers this season. Renfrow's already a forever folk-hero to Clemson fans after his 2-yard TD catch with a second left proved to be the winning points against Alabama last January. He's got 77 catches for 978 yards and 11 touchdowns — four in two title games with the Crimson Tide — his first two seasons.

