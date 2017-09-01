Texas Tech faces FCS image of itself in Eastern Washington

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face an FCS version of itself in the season opener.

That could mean an early test for the Red Raiders in their quest to get better on defence.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury's fifth season begins at home Saturday against Eastern Washington, the FCS leader with 401 yards passing per game last season. The Eagles started their playoff season with a win at Pac-12 team Washington State.

Eastern Washington has three wins over FBS teams the past five seasons.