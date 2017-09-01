Vandy making rare trip to play neighbour Middle Tennessee

Derek Mason figures Vanderbilt's loss in the Independence Bowl told Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill how to attack his Commodores.

At least that's what the Vanderbilt coach would do remembering how North Carolina State picked his defence apart.

"If I'm MTSU, I go back and look at the N.C. State game, and I'm going to test exactly who they are, and test us and see if we fixed any of those issues," Mason said. "In the bowl game, we saw about eight perimeter screens. So I would expect MTSU is going to put the ball on the perimeter and make us tackle and make us get it on the ground. That's really who they are. We're going to see it early and often."

These teams whose stadiums are 37.3 miles apart will meet Saturday night in the season opener for both teams, and it's Vanderbilt — the Southeastern Conference program — making the trek down to Murfreesboro for only the third time in an intermittent series that began in 1915. The Commodores lead the overall series 14-3, and Mason is looking for a third straight win against Middle Tennessee and his first win to open a season.

Stockstill says his Blue Raiders know the challenge and the opponent very well after Vanderbilt routed Middle Tennessee 47-24 last season. Stockstill also is expecting Mason to have made changes this off-season.

"First games are always different because you don't know what changes your opponent has made," Stockstill said. "Obviously, they don't know what changes we made. So there's always that unknown in the first game. It's always there."

Here are some things to know about Saturday night's game:

THE QUARTERBACKS: Brent Stockstill is fully healthy after missing three games late last season for Middle Tennessee, and he threw for a school-record 31 touchdowns along with 3,233 yards. The left-handed quarterback guided an offence that set a single-season school record averaging 517.7 yards total offence per game, and the Blue Raiders scored 47.6 points per game at home last season.

Kyle Shurmur started all last season for Vanderbilt as a sophomore and averaged 185.3 yards passing per game. He guided an offence that ranked sixth nationally scoring 93.5 per cent of its trips inside an opponent's 20.

RUNNING THROUGH C-USA: Vanderbilt senior Ralph Webb already has nine different school rushing records through his first three seasons, and some of his best games have come against Conference USA teams. He ran for a career-best 211 yards against Middle Tennessee last year and 155 yards against the Blue Raiders in 2015. In five games against the league, Webb has seven touchdowns and 697 yards.