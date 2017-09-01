Orgeron has mixed emotions about No. 13 LSU's opener vs BYU

NEW ORLEANS — LSU coach Ed Orgeron has collected fond memories in the Superdome.

The Louisiana native will have a chance to add another on Saturday night, when he coaches his first regular season opener for the No. 13 Tigers against BYU.

Yet Orgeron has mixed feelings about playing this game in the home of the Sugar Bowl, where he once celebrated a national championship as an assistant coach with Miami nearly three decades ago.

The Tigers were eager to play in Houston, where the contest originally was scheduled before Hurricane Harvey forced its relocation . Texas is an important recruiting area for LSU, whose coaching staff has fostered many relationships with people living in Harvey's flood zone. LSU's roster includes about a dozen players from areas between Houston's western suburbs and Port Arthur, along the Louisiana border. They include freshman edge pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and junior starting offensive tackle Toby Weathersby, who was fretting earlier this week about his grandparents' refusal to evacuate their neighbourhood as floodwaters rose.

"It hurts to see on TV the people struggling," Orgeron said. "It hurts to see our players from Houston worried. ... You can see the strain on their faces."

Orgeron said that as far as he knew, all of his Houston-area players' relatives are OK, even if their property might not be.

But of all the places to which the game could have been moved — Nashville and Orlando were also considered — the best scenario for the Tigers was in their home state, just 80 miles down the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge.

"Obviously, playing in the Superdome is something we want to do at LSU," said Orgeron, who played in high school in 1976, and also coached there as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2008, as well as with Syracuse in 1996.

Meanwhile, BYU's first meeting with LSU seems more like a road game than the neutral site contest it was meant to be, but the Cougars weren't about to feel sorry for themselves while they were so keenly aware of the suffering in Houston.

"People come first," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "A lot of our players and our team and myself — we have a lot of friends and family in that area. So that's just the main thing is concern for that greater Houston area."