Unknowns offer intrigue for No. 11 Michigan, No. 17 Florida

When Michigan released its roster earlier this week and Florida announced its starting quarterback hours later, two of the big mysteries heading into the teams' season opener were revealed.

Many more remain.

The No. 11 Wolverines and the 17th-ranked Gators should get some answers Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The palatial, 100,000-seat home of the Dallas Cowboys will provide the stage for two programs with high expectations and plenty of unknowns.

"It's another game," Michigan offensive co-ordinator Tim Drevno said. "We play at a big venue every weekend. Nothing different; just prepare. We're Michigan, man. We play in big games. That's who we are, and that's why we're here."

The Wolverines will start either Wilton Speight or John O'Korn at quarterback. Speight seems to have the edge, mostly because he started 12 games last season. But in his last five starts, which included three losses , he threw five touchdown passes and five interceptions.

A bigger issue for the Wolverines could be replacing 18 of 22 starters, including a bunch of NFL talent on defence. Coach Jim Harbaugh's defence led the nation in yards in 2016, giving up 261.8 a game, and ranked second in points (14.1). Eight players were drafted off that unit, including All-American safety Jabrill Peppers and pass-rushers Taco Charlton and Chris Wormley.

How quickly and seamlessly Michigan reloads could be significant as the team tries for its first Big Ten title since 2004.

"You've kind of got to go on what is their history," Florida coach Jim McElwain said. "In the first game, you are always going to see some things you haven't seen. There's new wrinkles every year on both sides. ... The unknown piece of that, it really comes down to you more than it does the opponent in how you go about it."

The Gators have their own concerns, beginning with being without two of their best offensive players. Standout receiver Antonio Callaway and leading rusher Jordan Scarlett were among nine players suspended indefinitely for alleged credit card fraud. The ongoing investigation could lead to more suspensions, although McElwain does not believe there are any potential NCAA violations.

Florida has a 10th player suspended , too. Freshman receiver James Robinson was suspended after being cited for misdemeanour marijuana possession last week. He was cited for the same offence during his official visit to Ohio State in January.