Prosecutors drop charges against ex-ETSU assistant Brumett

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against former East Tennessee State defensive line coach Scott Brumett, who was fired less than a week after his June arrest.

Brumett was facing charges of assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication following an incident at a Chattanooga hotel.

According to a Hamilton County court affidavit, a hotel clerk said Brumett was upset his keycard didn't work. The clerk told police that Brumett said "if it did not work this time, he would be back to... kill me."

Hamilton County District Attorney spokeswoman Melydia Clewell said Friday the clerk indicated he didn't want Brumett arrested. Clewell said the clerk didn't consider himself a victim and didn't feel threatened in any way, so prosecutors decided Brumett's behaviour didn't warrant criminal charges.