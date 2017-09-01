Washington St looking for 1st season-opening win under Leach

"He's an enthusiastic guy, high energy and highly motivated," Leach said of Choate.

He noted that Montana State improved as the season went on.

"They had their best games late and I think they will continue to improve," Leach said.

Montana State is led by quarterback Chris Murray, who was the Big Sky freshman of the year after rushing for 860 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Choate said his team will have its hands full Saturday, and marveled at Washington State's progress since he coached there in 2012.

"It's amazing to look back and see the progress of that program over that time," Choate said. Leach "sticks to his plan, and he believes strongly in his system and he doesn't deviate from it."

"A lot is made of the fact that they've struggled in openers, and I'm sure coach Leach has their attention," Choate said. "I don't feel like they'll overlook us at all."

The last time the teams played, Washington State escaped with a 23-22 win in Pullman in 2010.

Other things to watch Saturday:

FALK'S ARM: Falk is the NCAA's active leader with 10,893 career yards, 89 touchdowns and 351 passing yards per game. He needs 412 passing yards to break Connor Halliday's career record of 11,304 at Washington State. Falk threw for 4,468 yards and 38 touchdowns last season.

RUNNING BACKS: Washington State's Jamal Morrow, Gerard Wicks and James Williams rushed for an average of 120 yards a game last season, caught passes for another 1,034 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns, giving the Air Raid another dimension. Leach has never before had a group of running backs who rushed for 1,000 yards and caught passes for 1,000 yards in the same season.

HOME SWEET HOME: Washington State opens with five straight home games and then has only two home games the rest of the season. Leach is not sure how he feels about that unusual schedule. "I'll know more about what I think about that at the end of the season," Leach said.

COME ON DOWN: Former "The Price is Right" contestant Jamal Morrow is a lucky Cougar. He has been a team captain for the past 22 games, and the Cougars have won the coin toss in 17 of those games. Morrow appeared on the game show in 2013.

PLAYING BIG: Montana State linebacker Mac Bignell is a preseason All-American who has made 22 consecutive starts and forced eight career fumbles.

By Nicholas K. Geranios, The Associated Press