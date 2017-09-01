Freshman RB Dobbins may timeshare for No. 2 Buckeyes

"We get Mike back next week and that is going to be a nice one-two punch," Meyer said after the game. "J.K. has even more in the tank. I don't think he had a big hit tonight. His long was only 35 yards, and he has breakaway speed. He was close a few times."

That's scary stuff for the rest of the Big Ten, considering Dobbins missed all but one play last season as a high school senior.

In his first college game, the Texan played fearlessly, running through tackles and taking on Hoosiers defenders whenever necessary. He showed no rust, and if Meyer had fed him the ball a few more times, Dobbins just might have challenged Archie Griffin's 45-year-old freshman record for most yards rushing in any Ohio State game.

Naturally, Dobbins wasn't concerned about the numbers or the ramifications of his big opening night.

"I just thought of it as an open opportunity for me," he said.

Dobbins took full advantage of that chance, tantalizing Buckeyes fans with his skills, showing a national television audience exactly what he's capable of and even getting Meyer to compare him with former Buckeyes star Ezekiel Elliott .

So how do Meyer and new offensive co-ordinator Kevin Wilson capitalize on this talented tandem?

They'll spend the next few days coming up with a plan.

"He handles his business as a pro. He walked in as a grown man, and we're happy to have him," Meyer said, referring to Dobbins. "He (Weber) is a hell of a player, he's in the best shape of his life and we can't wait to get him back."

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press