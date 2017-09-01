Kevin Sutherland shoots 62 to take lead in Calgary

CALGARY — Kevin Sutherland shot an 8-under 62 on Friday to take one-stroke lead over California childhood rival Scott McCarron in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic.

"It was a perfect day to play," Sutherland said. "The greens are great. Some greens are a little firmer than others, but there's not much wind. It's a little bit swirly, but it's easy to figure out. The greens are perfect, so if you drive the ball in the fairway, which I did a pretty good job of today, you're going to have a lot of good potential opportunities for birdie and I had a lot of them today."

Sutherland played his final nine — the front nine at Canyon Meadows — in 6-under 29. He closed with a par on the par-3 ninth to finish a stroke off the course record of 61 set by Fred Couples in his 2014 victory and matched by Miguel Angel Jimenez the following year.

"I think I hit every green and I had a lot of really good chances early," Sutherland said. "I made a really long putt on 14 and then all of a sudden on the back side they all started going in."

Winless on the 50-and-over tour, Sutherland finished second behind McCarron two weeks ago in New York in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, the event where Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 three years ago.

"I've been playing well all year, but I've been playing very well for the last three tournaments," Sutherland said. "I feel like my game's in a really good place right now. I'm hitting a lot of good quality iron shots, which is giving me a lot of good opportunities."

McCarron closed with an eagle. He has three victories this year and five in the last two seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. The three-time PGA Tour winner won the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July.

"It was a good solid day," McCarron said. "I had a great group playing with Jay Haas and Billy Andrade. I really enjoy playing with those guys."

Sutherland's lone PGA Tour victory came in 2002 at La Costa in the Accenture Match Play Championship, when he beat fellow Sacramento player McCarron 1 up in the 36-hole final.

Jimenez, Todd Hamilton, Billy Andrade and Scott Dunlap shot 64.