Lions take Ansah off PUP list

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have removed defensive end Ziggy Ansah and tackle Corey Robinson from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Detroit also announced Friday that it has released running back Matt Asiata, waived guard Connor Bozick and defensive end Giorgio Newberry and waived-injured wide receiver Dez Stewart and cornerback Tramain Jacobs.

Ansah's return is good news for a Detroit defensive line trying to recover from the loss of Kerry Hyder, who went on injured reserve with an Achilles tendon injury .

Ansah had only two sacks last season, but he had 14 1/2 the previous season.