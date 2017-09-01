Army never trails, tops Fordham 64-6

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for two touchdowns and gained 128 of his 177 yards in the first half as Army crushed Fordham 64-6 in the opener for both teams Friday night.

The nation's No. 2 rushing offence last year, Army's triple option didn't disappoint, churning for 513 yards without completing a pass. Eight different players scored a touchdown for Army, including Darnell Woolfolk, who had 95 rushing yards.

Preseason All-American Chase Edmonds — Fordham's career rushing leader who went for three touchdowns on 126 yards in a 37-35 upset here two years ago — was held to a touchdown on 42 yards. Quarterback Kevin Anderson was 26 for 38 (233 yards) for the Rams.

Bradshaw, who came out with the game in hand in the third quarter, got his first start in that 2015 loss. This time, the Black Knights had no trouble with Fordham, one of four FCS programs with two wins over FBS opponents since 2013.

Fordham battled early jitters, its opening drive marred by five straight flags before a punt. Army took over on the Fordham 44 and gave it to Woolfolk twice. On the second carry, he broke right on a sweep and raced untouched 39 yards to score.

Despite losing some key players to graduation, Army's defence held the Rams to 8 yards on their first two drives and 66 overall. Jaylon McClinton led the way with seven tackles and an interception.

The Black Knights jumped out to a 21-0 lead with 188 rushing yards in the first quarter. But it was a special teams play that put the game out of reach.

With Fordham looking to salvage a 16-play, 85-yard drive with a field goal, Army's Andrew McLean just got his left arm in the way. Jalen Sharp picked it up and scurried 75 yards to score on Army's first blocked field goal since 2010.

The Black Knights led 34-6 at halftime, improving to 5-1 all-time in a series that dates to 1891.

It was the first time Fordham gave up 60 points since a 68-0 loss to Penn State in 1946.