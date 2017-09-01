Lewis tied for lead, giving winnings to hurricane relief

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stacy Lewis shot an 8-under 64 on Friday for a share of the Cambia Portland Classic lead — and a chance to make a big donation to hurricane relief in her hometown.

From The Woodlands in the Houston area, Lewis is giving her earnings this week to the relief efforts. The 11-time LPGA Tour champion also is trying to win for the first time since 2014.

"It would honestly probably be one of the most special," Lewis said about winning. "It would probably be up there with a major. That was the goal to start the week, was to take a big check home. That's still the goal. Now I'm in a good spot to do that."

Her husband, Gerrod Chadwell, is the University of Houston women's golf coach.

Two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada and first-round leader In Gee Chun matched Lewis at 10-under 134 at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater. Henderson played a five-hole stretch in 5 under in a 67, and Chun had a 68.

Henderson holed out from 82 yards for eagle on the par-4 11th and birdied Nos. 12, 14 and 15 before dropping a stroke on the par-3 16th.

"It was just a little bit up and down today," Henderson said. "I made a lot of birdies and an eagle, which is awesome. I made a couple bogeys that I would like to take off the card for the next few days."

The 19-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., set the tournament record of 21-under 267 in 2015. She had a hole-in-one Wednesday in the pro-am playing alongside Nancy Lopez, the only three-time winner in event history.

"I think just keep everything the same. Seems to be working so far," Henderson said. "I love this tournament. It's really been special to me. Hopefully, I can go out and make the next few days special, too."

Henderson has four LPGA Tour victories, also winning the major KPMG Women's PGA last year and the Meijer LPGA Classic in June.