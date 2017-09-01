Duvall leads Reds to 7-3 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Adam Duvall drove in two runs to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Duvall broke the game open in the first inning with a two-run single off Pirates starter Gerrit Cole. He singled and scored in the third and reached on a wild pitch and scored in the eighth.

Scooter Gennett had three hits for the Reds, including a triple off the top of the centre field wall to lead off the sixth inning.

Reds rookie Luis Castillo matched his shortest outing of the season, lasting four innings while allowing two runs and three hits. He struck out five.