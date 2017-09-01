Lynx reach 100 points for 3rd straight home game, top Sky

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 12 rebounds for her 20th double-double, and the Minnesota Lynx topped 100 points for the third straight home game with a 110-87 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

The Lynx set a WNBA record with 35 assists — without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen. They topped the 34 assists that both Los Angeles and Seattle had against Chicago earlier this season.

Maya Moore hit her 461st career 3-pointer, moving past Katie Smith for the franchise record.

Minnesota (26-7) needs a Los Angeles loss later Friday night to clinch the best record in the league.