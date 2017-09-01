WNBA Capsules

WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored a season-high 37 points and the Washington Mystics secured the fifth playoff spot with a 110-106 overtime victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night.
The victory spoiled Seattle's Sue Bird breaking the WNBA's all-time assist record when she recorded her 2,600th career assist in the first quarter to pass Ticha Penicheiro and move into the top spot.
Washington led by three when Emma Meesseman made 1 of 2 free throws with 16.3 seconds remaining in overtime for a four-point lead. Bird was fouled on a 3-pointer five seconds later and hit all three shots to pull Seattle to 102-101. The teams combined for 13 free throws over the remaining 11 seconds and with Seattle down two with 3.8 seconds left Sami Whitcomb intentionally missed a free throw, but Delle Donne secured the rebound and made two free throws at the other end to seal it.
Meesseman added 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Washington (18-15).
Seattle (14-19) needs losses by Chicago and Atlanta later Friday night to clinch a playoff spot.
LYNX 110, SKY 87
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 12 rebounds for her 20th double-double, and the Lynx topped 100 points for the third straight home game with a victory over the Chicago Sky.
The Lynx set a WNBA record with 35 assists — without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen. They topped the 34 assists that both Los Angeles and Seattle had against Chicago earlier this season.
Maya Moore hit her 461st career 3-pointer, moving past Katie Smith for the franchise record.
Minnesota (26-7) needs a Los Angeles loss later Friday night to clinch the best record in the league.
Kahleah Copper scored 21 points for Chicago (12-21), which was eliminated from the playoff hunt with the loss.
LIBERTY 81, STARS 69
NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles and Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points apiece and the Liberty pulled away in the fourth quarter to win their ninth straight game, beating San Antonio.
New York (21-12) entered the night having clinched a first-round post-season bye and is a half-game behind Connecticut for the third seed. The Sun played at Phoenix later Friday night. The Liberty, who have not lost since Aug. 4, conclude their regular season against the Dallas Wings on Sunday with a shot of matching the franchise record for consecutive victories.
Kia Vaughn and Shavonte Zellous added 10 points each for New York.
Kelsey Plum scored 18 points and Kayla Alexander had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead San Antonio (7-26).
By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored a season-high 37 points and the Washington Mystics secured the fifth playoff spot with a 110-106 overtime victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night.
The victory spoiled Seattle's Sue Bird breaking the WNBA's all-time assist record when she recorded her 2,600th career assist in the first quarter to pass Ticha Penicheiro and move into the top spot.
Washington led by three when Emma Meesseman made 1 of 2 free throws with 16.3 seconds remaining in overtime for a four-point lead. Bird was fouled on a 3-pointer five seconds later and hit all three shots to pull Seattle to 102-101. The teams combined for 13 free throws over the remaining 11 seconds and with Seattle down two with 3.8 seconds left Sami Whitcomb intentionally missed a free throw, but Delle Donne secured the rebound and made two free throws at the other end to seal it.
Meesseman added 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Washington (18-15).
Seattle (14-19) needs losses by Chicago and Atlanta later Friday night to clinch a playoff spot.
LYNX 110, SKY 87
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 12 rebounds for her 20th double-double, and the Lynx topped 100 points for the third straight home game with a victory over the Chicago Sky.
The Lynx set a WNBA record with 35 assists — without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen. They topped the 34 assists that both Los Angeles and Seattle had against Chicago earlier this season.
Maya Moore hit her 461st career 3-pointer, moving past Katie Smith for the franchise record.
Minnesota (26-7) needs a Los Angeles loss later Friday night to clinch the best record in the league.
Kahleah Copper scored 21 points for Chicago (12-21), which was eliminated from the playoff hunt with the loss.
LIBERTY 81, STARS 69
NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles and Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points apiece and the Liberty pulled away in the fourth quarter to win their ninth straight game, beating San Antonio.
New York (21-12) entered the night having clinched a first-round post-season bye and is a half-game behind Connecticut for the third seed. The Sun played at Phoenix later Friday night. The Liberty, who have not lost since Aug. 4, conclude their regular season against the Dallas Wings on Sunday with a shot of matching the franchise record for consecutive victories.
Kia Vaughn and Shavonte Zellous added 10 points each for New York.
Kelsey Plum scored 18 points and Kayla Alexander had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead San Antonio (7-26).
By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored a season-high 37 points and the Washington Mystics secured the fifth playoff spot with a 110-106 overtime victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night.
The victory spoiled Seattle's Sue Bird breaking the WNBA's all-time assist record when she recorded her 2,600th career assist in the first quarter to pass Ticha Penicheiro and move into the top spot.
Washington led by three when Emma Meesseman made 1 of 2 free throws with 16.3 seconds remaining in overtime for a four-point lead. Bird was fouled on a 3-pointer five seconds later and hit all three shots to pull Seattle to 102-101. The teams combined for 13 free throws over the remaining 11 seconds and with Seattle down two with 3.8 seconds left Sami Whitcomb intentionally missed a free throw, but Delle Donne secured the rebound and made two free throws at the other end to seal it.
Meesseman added 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Washington (18-15).
Seattle (14-19) needs losses by Chicago and Atlanta later Friday night to clinch a playoff spot.
LYNX 110, SKY 87
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 12 rebounds for her 20th double-double, and the Lynx topped 100 points for the third straight home game with a victory over the Chicago Sky.
The Lynx set a WNBA record with 35 assists — without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen. They topped the 34 assists that both Los Angeles and Seattle had against Chicago earlier this season.
Maya Moore hit her 461st career 3-pointer, moving past Katie Smith for the franchise record.
Minnesota (26-7) needs a Los Angeles loss later Friday night to clinch the best record in the league.
Kahleah Copper scored 21 points for Chicago (12-21), which was eliminated from the playoff hunt with the loss.
LIBERTY 81, STARS 69
NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles and Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points apiece and the Liberty pulled away in the fourth quarter to win their ninth straight game, beating San Antonio.
New York (21-12) entered the night having clinched a first-round post-season bye and is a half-game behind Connecticut for the third seed. The Sun played at Phoenix later Friday night. The Liberty, who have not lost since Aug. 4, conclude their regular season against the Dallas Wings on Sunday with a shot of matching the franchise record for consecutive victories.
Kia Vaughn and Shavonte Zellous added 10 points each for New York.
Kelsey Plum scored 18 points and Kayla Alexander had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead San Antonio (7-26).
By The Associated Press