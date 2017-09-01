Nelson strikes out 11 in Brewers' 1-0 win over Nationals

"Both of those guys came out with their plus-plus stuff," Counsell said.

Zimmerman singled in the sixth, but was erased on a double play, and was the Nationals' only baserunner in the final six innings until Werth walked with two outs in the ninth.

Milwaukee remained 3 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central after the Cubs beat Atlanta 2-0 on Friday.

Walker hit a 2-1 pitch into the right field stands with one out in the first inning, his 12th of the year. In 16 games since joining the team, he is batting .306 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Roark allowed one run, five hits and one intentional walk while striking out 10 in seven innings.

"I have the utmost confidence in the guys here to score runs," Roark said. "It was just one of those games. It happens."

Washington struck out 17 times and Milwaukee 11.

BRAUN EJECTED

Ryan Braun was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing a called strike. He took a pitch that home plate umpire Mark Ripperger called a strike (for strike two). When he struck out swinging to end the at-bat he turned to Ripperger and complained, earning a quick ejection. Braun is hitting .136 (6 for 44) in his last 13 games.

MENDEZ UPDATE

Minor leaguer Julio Mendez is in critical but stable condition after being hit in the chest by a pitch last weekend. Milwaukee general manager David Stearns provided the update Friday. The 20-year-old Mendez suffered a cardiac event after being hit by the pitch on Aug. 26. The infielder was playing for a rookie-level affiliate in Arizona. He is being treated at a hospital in the Phoenix area.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Ryan Madson (finger sprain) and LHP Enny Romero (forearm strain) were reinstated from the 10-day DL. Baker said he was unsure when Madson would be available to pitch.

Brewers: C Andrew Susac (right trapezius strain) and LHP Brent Suter (rotator cuff strain) were reinstated from the 10-day DL.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (13-5) has a 1.93 ERA in his last five starts, and will be on the mound for Washington Saturday in Game 3 of the four-game series.

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-1), recalled from the minors on Friday, will make his first major-league start since Aug. 19.

By Joe Digiovanni, The Associated Press