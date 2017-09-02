Colorado beats CSU 17-3 behind Lindsay, flurry of flags

Detrich Clark's 27-yard TD grab was negated by offensive pass interference and two plays later, Johnson's 40-yard touchdown catch was wiped off by a hands-to-the-face flag on offensive lineman Jeff Taylor.

"We're not going to say the refs helped us, but whatever happened, happened," said freshman cornerback Trey Udoffia, who was in coverage on the Rams' first two offensive pass interference flags.

Lastly, a 33-yard grab at the 15 by Michael Gallup was wiped off by offensive pass interference, this one drawing an especially loud rebuke from Rams supporters in the crowd of 73,932 at the Denver Broncos' stadium.

"The ref said he pushed off," Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver said. "It was what the ref called and that's how it goes down. It's pushing on every play, it's just something that goes with the game."

BURST OF Offence: Lindsay started Colorado's 17-point run with a 45-yard rumble up the middle and Shay Fields caught a 31-yard TD pass from Steven Montez sandwiched around a 39-yard field goal by James Stefanou.

Wyatt Bryan's 31-yard field goal in the second quarter accounted for the Rams' only points.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Colorado State cornerback Kevin Nutt had a pair of interceptions on passes Montez threw to Devin Ross, including one in the end zone.

DOUBLE TROUBLE II: Stevens was sacked on his final two snaps of the first half — his only sacks in 49 drop-backs. After he was sacked for an 8-yard loss and the teams started heading to their respective tunnels, the Rams called timeout to give Stevens one more chance at a Hail Mary and he was sacked for a 10-yard loss.

THE TAKEAWAY

COLORADO STATE: The Rams will try to rebound like they did last year, when the lost to the Buffs 44-7 to open their season but bounced back to go 6-5 and earn their second straight bowl berth.

COLORADO: The Buffs are hoping to show their 10-4 season last year wasn't a fluke and a big win over their in-state rival is a good way to start.

UP NEXT

COLORADO STATE: The Rams host Abilene Christian next weekend before their big game at Alabama on Sept. 16.

COLORADO: The Buffaloes' next three games — against Texas State, Northern Colorado and Washington — are all at Folsom Field.

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press