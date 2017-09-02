Canada loses U18 World Cup opener to Taiwan

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Canada had the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the 10th but couldn't take advantage in a 7-6 loss to Taiwan on Friday night in the opener of the WBSC under-18 baseball World Cup.

Tied 5-5 after nine innings, Taiwan scored two runs off reliever Harley Gollert to go up 7-5. International rules start extra innings with runners on first and second.

Canada's Archer Brookman hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the 10th to score pinch runner March-Antoine Lebreux and put runners on the corners before Denzel Clarke walked to load the bases. But Taiwan's Liu Chih-Jung made a game-saving play at shortstop, making a backhand stab on a Dondrae Bremner smash and firing home for the force out.

Back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.