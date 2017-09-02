U Sports Roundup: Laval downs McGill

MONTREAL — Hugo Richard threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns and ran in two scores himself as the Laval Rouge et Or downed the McGill Redmen 50-14 on Friday in Canadian University football action for their 200th win in program history.

Richard was 28 of 34 passing and threw his TD strikes to Jonathan Breton Robert and Etienne Moisan. Christop Amoah added a rushing touchdown for Laval (2-0).

Frederic Pacquette-Perrault connected with Remi Bertellin twice to lead the offence for McGill (0-1). Pacquette-Perrault finished 14 of 29 for 273 yards and was intercepted twice.

---