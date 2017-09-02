No. 9 Wisconsin overcomes slow start, routs Utah State 59-10

"There's a lot of lessons in that game for us," Chryst said. "Certainly a number of areas that we've got to clean up to be the best team we can be."

Bradrick Shaw's 3-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left ended started the stretch of 59 unanswered points. Wisconsin scored 24 off turnovers.

"That was a bad third quarter where you can't stop a down. They were basically running downhill with a short field every time and no response by the offence," Wells said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: The game turned into a blowout, but at least the Aggies will remember their start at a hostile road environment. That's especially impressive given that all five of their starting offensive linemen were playing their first career games at Utah State.

Wisconsin: All the talk going into the start of training camp was about whether Shaw or Chris James would win the starting tailback job. Shaw started on Friday, though Taylor displayed the explosiveness that helped him emerge through camp to compete for carries. On his 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Taylor ran into blockers left at the line, then bounced outside and sprinted right to easily get across the goal line. Chryst could have the makings of another deep running back group.

Shaw, a sophomore, finished with 84 yards on 18 carries, while James had 15 yards on five attempts.

UP NEXT

Utah State: Hosts Idaho State on Thursday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Florida Atlantic on Sept. 9.

