Kershaw strong in return, Dodgers snap skid with 1-0 win

SAN DIEGO — Clayton Kershaw was sharp in his first start in five weeks, holding the San Diego Padres to two hits in six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers won 1-0 on Friday night to snap their season-high five-game losing streak.

Kershaw (16-2) hadn't started since July 23, when he was pulled after two innings with a strained lower back that landed him on the disabled list.

The lefty ace was strong despite the layoff. He allowed only two singles, including a leadoff infield base hit by Manuel Margot, while striking out seven and walking none.

Kershaw improved to 3-0 against San Diego this season and 17-6 lifetime. He's won a career-high 12 straight decisions, the longest active streak in the majors. He hasn't lost since May 1.