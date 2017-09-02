Rangers outlast Angels 10-9, move up in AL wild-card race

ARLINGTON, Texas — Carlos Gomez scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch and the Texas Rangers moved up in the AL wild-card race, holding off the Los Angeles Angels 10-9 Friday night in a game that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours.

The matchup took 4 hours, 33 minutes, setting franchise records for both teams as the longest nine-inning game in club history.

Texas stopped the Angels' three-game winning streak and closed within three games of Minnesota for the second wild-card spot. Los Angeles is 1 1/2 games behind the Twins.

The Angels loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before Alex Claudio (4-1) retired Eric Young Jr. on a grounder. Young had entered in the eighth as a pinch-runner for Albert Pujols, who had four hits and drove in four runs.