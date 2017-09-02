Hamilton breaks Schumacher's record with his 69th pole

MONZA, Italy — Lewis Hamilton claimed his 69th career pole position Saturday to break the Formula One record previously held by his childhood idol, Michael Schumacher.

Maintaining his focus after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay at the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton finished more than a second ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull in difficult, wet conditions.

Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull qualified third, although both Red Bulls are taking grid penalties for engine changes.

Verstappen had taken the top spot just before Hamilton's final lap, so when Hamilton reclaimed the leading position he rapidly pumped his fist multiple times before slowing down and waving to the crowd.