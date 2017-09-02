Nadal, Federer try to reach fourth round of US Open

NEW YORK — While upsets have scrambled one half of the U.S. Open men's bracket, everything is mostly as expected on the other side.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will try to keep it that way Saturday.

The two favourites are back in action with third-round matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Women's No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina also try to advance to the fourth round and keep alive their hopes of owning the No. 1 ranking after the year's final major tournament.