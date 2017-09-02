Tennessee's Jones not saying which QB will start opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Butch Jones apparently is using the same bit of gamesmanship as Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson regarding their quarterback situations heading into their season-opening matchup.

Jones hasn't named a starter for Monday's game at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium but acknowledges he has "a pretty good idea" who will take the Volunteers' opening snap. Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said earlier in the week that he also had chosen his starting quarterback but didn't want to reveal his selection .

Both coaches are working every possible angle to get an edge as they attempt to replace productive longtime starting quarterbacks. Whether keeping the results of a quarterback competition secret from the general public actually works as a strategy is up for debate.

"Through video study and everything that goes into it, we have a pretty good idea who the quarterback will be for us, and we have a pretty good idea who the quarterback will be for them as well," Jones said.

Tennessee has junior Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano competing to replace Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round draft pick Joshua Dobbs , who started 35 games over the last four seasons. Dormady is backed up Dobbs the last two seasons and performed exceptionally in the spring game , but Tennessee coaches have never indicated whether anyone has an edge in the competition.

Georgia Tech's depth chart lists juniors Matthew Jordan and TaQuon Marshall and redshirt freshmen Lucas Johnson and Jay Jones as potential starters. Jordan is the most experienced of the four and led the Yellow Jackets to a victory over Virginia Tech last season when former Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas was injured.

"I think I could call the game for any of them," Johnson said. "We've tried to highlight what each of them do and go from there, and that's why I'm not in any big hurry to tell everybody who it is. We may play all four of them in the first game. Who knows?"

The uncertain quarterback situations at both schools reflect a major change from the last few years.

Thomas was a three-year starter and the first three-time team captain in Georgia Tech history. Dobbs had 9,360 yards in career total offence to rank third on Tennessee's all-time list.

Their replacements remain pretty much untested, aside from Jordan's performance against Virginia Tech last year.