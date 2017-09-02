Broncos release three-time Pro Bowler T.J. Ward

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have broken up the "No Fly Zone," releasing three-time Pro Bowl strong safety T.J. Ward with a year left on his contract.

General manager John Elway said cutting the eighth-year pro was a difficult decision "after everything he's done for our football team."

"He was a respected teammate whose attitude and physical mindset played a big part in our success, especially during our Super Bowl run," Elway said. "We thank T.J. for his contributions as a Bronco and wish him nothing but the best in his future."

Ward set a nasty tone for Denver's defence as a founding member of the "No Fly Zone" secondary that includes Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Darian Stewart and Bradley Roby.