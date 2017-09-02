Ukraine beats Turkey to top group, rain stops Croatia game

KIEV, Ukraine — Andriy Yarmolenko celebrated his 70th international appearance with two first-half goals to move Ukraine to the top of Group I with a 2-0 victory over Turkey on Saturday in World Cup qualifying.

Despite trailing leaders Croatia and Iceland by two points before the match on Saturday, Ukraine tops the group after Finland beat Iceland 1-0, and Croatia's game against Kosovo was postponed due to a torrential downpour.

With three more games to play, Ukraine has 14 points while Croatia and Iceland are one point behind. Turkey is three points back on 11.

Yarmolenko opened the scoring in the 18th minute with his 30th international goal and added his second three minutes before the break after his teammate Yevhen Konoplyanka's quick move down the right flank.