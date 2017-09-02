Iowa roughs up Allen, Wyoming 24-3

Stanley was 8 of 15 for 125 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes front seven put pressure on the Cowboys offence all afternoon, and its young secondary made its fair share of plays. Stanley looked more comfortable as the game wore on, but he committed three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception). He won't be able to afford to make so many mistakes next week at Iowa State. "I'm a little upset with some stuff that went on with ball security. My teammates did a great job of picking me up," Stanley said.

Wyoming: Allen, who many believe could be a first-round pick should he declare for the NFL draft, took what the Iowa defence gave him — which wasn't much. Allen's ability to escape danger was evident on a number of plays, but he ultimately failed to deliver against the best defence he might face all year. "He can hurt you with his feet and his arm," Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell said of Allen. "We just had to understand coming into the first game that we're going to have to communicate well, we're going to have to play with good fundamentals and make sure tackles," Jewell said.

BACKFIELD DUO

If the first game was any indication, Iowa plans to use Wadley as often as it can. Wadley had 24 carries, most notably gaining 23 yards on a third-and-21 in the fourth quarter, while Nevada transfer James Butler finished with 47 yards on 10 carries.

EASLEY DOES IT

Iowa is expecting a lot out of Easley, a junior college transfer, and he showed why in the opener. In addition to his TD catch, Easley caught a Stanley throw behind him to give his new quarterback his first completion of 2017. Easley finished with 77 yards on four catches.

THE PAST IS PROLOGUE

Allen shouldn't feel too bad about his lacklustre performance against Iowa, the only Power Five team Wyoming will play on the road this season. In 2003, Iowa picked off Miami (Ohio) quarterback Ben Roethlisberger four times in a 21-3 win — and things turned out pretty well for Roethlisberger in the NFL. "They're really good, obviously. They held us to three points and I'm not sure about the stats, but I know it wasn't very pretty," Allen said.

UP NEXT

Iowa travels 130 miles west to face the rival Cyclones next Saturday.

Wyoming hosts Gardner-Webb next Saturday.

