With match elsewhere under scrutiny, Dolgopolov wins at Open

NEW YORK — Alexandr Dolgopolov keeps right on winning at the U.S. Open, reaching the fourth round for the first time since 2011 with a victory Saturday.

Many of the questions the 28-year-old from Ukraine is being asked by reporters have to do with a different tournament entirely — one where he was involved in a match under scrutiny from anti-corruption investigators because of unusual betting.

Dolgopolov, who is ranked 64th, said after Saturday's 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 win against Viktor Troicki at Flushing Meadows that he has been interviewed by the Tennis Integrity Unit. That group is looking into a match he played against Thiago Monteiro at a hard-court event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Aug. 20.

Dolgopolov said he approached the TIU.

"I was the first one to come there and try to give them all the information, so they can investigate it faster," he said.

Asked what the TIU has told him about its work, Dolgopolov replied: "I don't know. I don't ask. They asked me about some information. They interviewed me. That's it. That's all I can do."

As for what effect the whole episode has had on him, Dolgopolov said: "Not much. You can see I'm playing. I'm fit. I'm doing well. Obviously it's disappointing, but not more. If people want to write something, they write something. You can't stop them from doing it. It's just not under my control."

TIU spokesman Mark Harrison said this week that the group "was made aware of concerns over betting patterns" during the match between Dolgopolov and Monteiro. The match is being assessed but is not yet under formal investigation, Harrison said, noting that many reasons other than corruption can explain unusual gambling patterns.

Dolgopolov certainly has looked good on court at the U.S. Open.

He beat 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych in the second round, then needed less than 1 1/2 hours to eliminate Troicki in the third.