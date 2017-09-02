Barkley dazzles in Penn State's 52-0 win over Akron

He set up Penn State's second touchdown when McSorley targeted him with a third-and-10 pass early in the first. Barkley, running to his left, hauled in the short toss, stopped on a dime, stutter-stepped through two defenders and cut back across the field, where he eluded three more for a 17-yard gain. McSorley zipped his first touchdown pass to Gesicki two plays later to put the game out of reach thanks to a reloaded Penn State defence.

The Zips punted 11 times and quarterback Thomas Woodson was intercepted on the other drive. The Zips crossed midfield just once, needing a fourth-down stop on defence to set up favourable field position.

"I think our defence came out and played really well," Franklin said. "I think we were dominant up front, especially inside."

Woodson completed 12 of 23 passes for 71 yards.

"You learn from it. We play a lot of people. We played hard. We just didn't play great," Akron coach Terry Bowden said. "I think they're a very good football team, and that's why they were preseason picked No. 6, and that's why I think they're a contender to challenge Ohio State for the conference championship."

SPECIAL SPECIAL TEAMS

Thompkins' first-quarter punt return broke a nearly decade-long drought for Penn State special teams units. Derrick Williams, who's now a sideline reporter for Penn State's broadcast team, was the last Nittany Lion to score on a punt return. He did so against Wisconsin in 2008.

Williams praised Thompkins' speed and vision and predicted on a pregame radio show that this would be the season, if not the game, the streak would be broken.

"That's always been something that's been talked about, 'Who's going to break it?'" Thompkins said. "I knew I had a good chance and I trusted my guys a lot. I had that chip on my shoulder that I had to break it this game."

AN EARLY END

Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller appeared to suffer a leg injury after only a few plays. Miller, who was expected to play a big role for Penn State's front seven, limped to the sideline where he propped up his left leg on the trainer's table and later his helmet. He headed for the locker room just before halftime and did not return to play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Akron: The Zips couldn't get anything going offensively behind Woodson, a three-year starter, and still couldn't move the ball when Kato Nelson took over at quarterback in the third. Barkley gained yards at will against an Akron defence that had no answer for his speed and quickness. The good news? The Zips won't play teams on Penn State's level every week.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions were plagued by sluggish starts and early mistakes in games last season yet still ascended. This group began the season with energy and turned in explosive plays and scores on five of their seven first-half possessions.

UP NEXT

Akron hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Penn State hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday.

By Travis Johnson, The Associated Press