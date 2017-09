Lock breaks records as Mizzou beats Missouri State 72-43

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Drew Lock had a record-setting day for Missouri, throwing for 521 yards and seven touchdowns as the Tigers beat Missouri State 72-43 on Saturday in the season opener.

The previous passing touchdown record was five, shared by Chase Daniel, Maty Mauk and Lock. The previous yardage record was 480, set by Jeff Handy against Oklahoma State in 1992.

While Lock's exploits were a nice bonus for Missouri, the fact he was still piling up statistics in the fourth quarter was a troubling sign that the MU defence couldn't get enough stops to turn a game against an FCS opponent into a blowout.

Missouri scored on the first play from scrimmage. Lock threw a quick perimeter pass to Johnathon Johnson, and Johnson veered around a downfield block from Dimetrios Mason and raced 65 yards down the right sideline to the end zone. The next two drives also resulted in touchdowns and required only two and four plays, respectively, as Lock continued dissect the Bears' secondary.

Missouri State was a bit more deliberate but no less effective early, scoring touchdowns on their first three drives — including touchdown runs of 75 and 34 yards by Calan Crowder — and held a 21-20 lead after the first quarter. The Bears continued to rip off big plays, and the biggest was Malik Earl's 89-yard tackle-breaking touchdown reception on a third-and-24 play in the second quarter.

The Tigers led 48-35 at halftime. The scoring pace slowed a bit in the second half, but Missouri finished with a school-record 815 yards against a team coached by Dave Steckel, a former Mizzou defensive co-ordinator.

Missouri State's Peyton Huslig completed 24 of 35 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Earl had eight catches for 163 yards, and Crowder rushed 11 times for 124 yards.

Lock completed 21 of 34 passes. J'Mon Moore had four catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Missouri's Damarea Crockett carried 18 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns, and he could have had one more score. On a breakaway run in the third quarter, he unnecessarily leaped into the end zone from the 2-yard line and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. The touchdown was wiped out and the ball was moved back to Missouri State's 17-yard line. The Tigers settled for a field goal.

TAKEAWAYS