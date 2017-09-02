Rossi continues stout weekend, wins IndyCar pole at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Alexander Rossi has won the IndyCar pole at Watkins Glen International.

Rossi bested the Fast Six with a track-record time of 1 minute, 22.4639 seconds to edge Scott Dixon (1:22.5168) on his final lap around the 3.34-mile road course in a session that was oh-so-close.

Dixon, who eclipsed his own track record of 1:22.5259 in the third round of qualifying, barely edged points leader Josef Newgarden (1:22.5169), whom he trails by 31 points with two races left in the season.

Takuma Sato qualified fourth, Charlie Kimball fifth, and Helio Castroneves sixth.