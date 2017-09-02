Coughlin: Jaguars 'weren't interested' in Kaepernick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tom Coughlin says the Jacksonville Jaguars weren't interested in signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"No. We did the study, the research, and we weren't interested," Coughlin said Saturday.

Asked to explain the reasons, Coughlin added, "I'm not explaining it."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last week he would be open to signing Kaepernick if the front office wanted to do it. Coughlin, the team's executive vice-president, has final say on personnel decisions.