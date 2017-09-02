Falcons' DT Hageman on exempt list as NFL reviews charges

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List as the result of 2016 domestic violence-related charges.

The designation was part of the Falcons' moves to reach the 53-man roster limit on Saturday.

The NFL announced the move with Hageman followed charges filed by DeKalb County prosecutors following a March 2016 incident. The league said in a statement its investigation remains pending.

A player on the list may not practice or attend games.