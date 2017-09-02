Blue Jays manager Gibbons to miss game for personal reasons

BALTIMORE — Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons left the team before Saturday night's game against the Orioles to tend to personal business.

The Blue Jays offered no details on Gibbons' absence, or whether he would be gone for more than one game.

Toronto bench coach Hale DeMarlo was to run the team on Saturday night. DeMarlo has been the Blue Jays' bench coach since the start of the 2013 season.

Toronto entered play Saturday in last place in the AL East with a 62-73 record.