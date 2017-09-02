Guerriero scores twice and Monmouth handles Lafayette 31-12

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Pete Guerriero rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns — including a 47-yard TD late — and Monmouth beat Lafayette 31-12 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday, spoiling John Garrett's head coaching debut for the Leopards.

The Hawks held Lafayette to minus-1 yard rushing on 24 carries.

Monmouth went up 7-0 just before halftime when a 10-play, 64-yard drive culminated with Guerriero's 16-yard touchdown scamper with 34 seconds left in the second quarter. The Hawks then scored on their first possession of the second half, going 75 yards in 10 plays before Devell Jones carried in from the 6.

Lafayette bit into the deficit with a third-quarter, 17-yard touchdown pass from Sean O'Malley to Matt Mrazek, but the point after missed. Monmouth responded with another long drive and Bahar's 9-yard touchdown pass to Reggie White Jr.