Astros use big 6th for 4-1 win, sweep Mets in doubleheader

The Astros wore patches on the upper left side of their jerseys with the team logo and the word "STRONG" in block letters as a tribute to those affected by the storm. As Springer approached home plate after hitting a two-run homer in the second inning, he pounded the patch three times with his right fist and pointed to the fans.

"They wanted to put a patch on for the rest of the year," manager A.J. Hinch said. "The guys were excited. We were happy. It just represents the city of Houston and the surrounding areas and what we need to do as a community to stay strong and stay together and start the rebuilding process in a lot of areas in our community."

Mets manager Terry Collins was glad to be able to help the city take a break from all the problems that have come with the storm.

"If we can bring a distraction to what the town's going through, certainly we're up for it. We've been through it before obviously in our city," Collins said, referring to Superstorm Sandy in 2012. "We know what the feeling is like. Tough atmosphere to play in when you're a visitor."

In the first game, Matt Harvey (4-4) was pounded for seven runs and eight hits in a career-low two innings as Houston romped to a 7-0 lead. Harvey had not pitched for the Mets since June 14 because of a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder.

Altuve had an RBI single and Gonzalez hit a two-run single, then scored on Cameron Maybin's single as Houston built a four-run lead in the 37-pitch first inning. Maybin was claimed on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Springer hit a two-run homer in the second, when Harvey threw a run-scoring wild pitch. Davis added a homer to start the fifth.

Smith hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Flores hit his fourth career grand slam, a drive off Will Harris.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard, who has not pitched for the Mets since April 30 because of a torn lat muscle, allowed a pair of unearned runs and two hits in an inning for the rookie level Gulf Coast Mets. He threw 13 of 18 pitches for strikes, and he struck out two.

Astros: SS Carlos Correa is expected to be activated from the DL on Sunday. Correa has been out since July 18 after surgery on his left thumb. ... 3B Colin Moran, recovering from facial fractures sustained when he fouled a ball off his face on July 22, is to start a rehab assignment at Class A Quad City soon.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Mike Fiers (8-9) is to start Sunday's series finale for Houston against Mets right-hander Chris Flexen (3-3).

___

AP freelancer Joshua Koch contributed to this report.

___

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press