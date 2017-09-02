With Mahrez missing, Algeria loses in World Cup qualifying

Algeria may regret the decision to allow Riyad Mahrez to leave the team camp to sort out his club future.

Without its best player, Algeria lost 3-1 in Zambia in World Cup qualifying on Saturday to stay last in its group.

The defeat to a Zambia team that played most of the second half with 10 men leaves Algeria — Africa's top-ranked team a few years ago — with little hope of making it to Russia next year.

The North Africans are one of three teams that represented Africa at the last World Cup which are highly unlikely to repeat in 2018. African champion Cameroon and Ghana are also way off the pace in their groups.