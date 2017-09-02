Canada's Hadwin two shots back in Boston

NORTON, Mass. — Jon Rahm made five birdies and an eagle over his last 10 holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-shot lead Saturday at the halfway point of the Dell Technologies Championship.

Rahm ended the back nine with a 12-foot eagle putt and then shot 31 on the back nine to build a lead in the morning that no one could catch. He was at 9-under 133, two shots clear of Paul Casey, Canadian Adam Hadwin, Kyle Stanley and Kevin Streelman.

Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., fired a 65 and had one eagle, five birdies and a bogey. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., is at 4 under following a 68 while Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., shot a 69 and is 1 under. Nick Taylor (72), also of Abbotsford, is 2 over.

On a cool, calm day at the TPC Boston, Dustin Johnson went backward. He had a pair of double bogeys and shot a 72, leaving him five shots behind Rahm.