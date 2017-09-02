Auburn: Pettway, Davis, White out for opener

AUBURN, Ala. — No. 12 Auburn opened the season without tailback Kamryn Pettway, backup quarterback Sean White and wide receiver Kyle Davis.

An Auburn spokesman said all three players would miss Saturday night's game against Georgia Southern. He didn't give a reason, but said coach Gus Malzahn would address the situation after the game.

Asked Tuesday if any players would be suspended, Malzahn said: "No, we expect everybody to play."

Pettway is an All-Southeastern Conference performer who led the league in yards per game last season. He ran for 1,224 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games.