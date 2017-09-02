Shapovalov success no surprise to early rival

MONTREAL — As teen tennis star Denis Shapovalov continues his improbable run into the fourth round of the U.S. Open, one of his early opponents says he's not surprised by the Canadian's ability to upset higher-ranked rivals.

In 2012, Nicholas Wilson was 17 and preparing to play college tennis for Virginia Tech when he faced off against a skinny, much-younger player he'd never heard of in a junior world ranking event in Burlington, Ont.

Wilson, who came in confident, was shocked when Shapovalov won the first set.

"I had just committed to this Division 1 school and I lost the first set to this kid who was, what, 13 years old at the time?" he said in a phone interview.