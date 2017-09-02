No. 19 USF overcomes slow start, beats Stony Brook 31-17

Stony Brook's Augie Contressa recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to give the Seawolves an early lead.

Joe Carbone completed 17 of 34 passes for 137 yards with two interceptions. Bedell finished with 71 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Flowers, meanwhile, was 19 of 32 passing with two TDs and one interception. He also led USF in rushing with 67 yards on 18 attempts.

"Coming into the game, we know that we can play with anybody, we can compete with anybody," Carbone said. "It just comes down to execution, and we didn't execute at the end of the game."

THE TAKEAWAY

A tougher than expected test against Stony Brook reinforced the message Strong delivered to his players after last week's rout of San Jose State — that there's no room for complacency if USF wants to achieve its goals this season . The Bulls figure to be favoured in most — if not all — of their games. Saturday showed, however, that they are still learning that being ranked in the Top 25 puts a target on their backs every week. Stony Brook, which hasn't had a winning season since 2012, showed it's plenty capable of competing with everyone else on its schedule

CONFIDENCE BUILDER

Stony Brook dropped to 1-8 all-time against FBS opponent. The lone victory came against Army in 2012. Saturday was the first time the Seawolves faced a ranked FBS team. USF won the only other meeting between the schools 59-14 in 2010.

IMPRESSIVE STREAK

Tice's second touchdown, with 1:40 remaining, extended USF's streak scoring at least 30 point to 19 consecutive games. The Bulls outgained Stony Brook 339 yards to 229, including a 153-92 edge rushing. Tice gained 57 yards on 16 carries.

Priore was not surprised that Stony Brook came close to ending the streak

"Whether you know this or not, two years ago we were No. 1 in the country in total defence," the Seawolves coach said. "Last year we were No. 3, so we play D. And we play it physical."

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Shrugging off slow starts to rout San Jose State and Stony Brook in the first two games won't do much to improve the Bulls' position in the rankings. The challenge Saturday was to resist the temptation to take a heavy underdog lightly, and instead view Stony Brook as an excellent opportunity to get better heading into next week's American Athletic Conference opener at Connecticut.

By Fred Goodall, The Associated Press