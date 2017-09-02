Williams, Boise State defence shines in 24-13 win over Troy

However, Harrison-Ducros juggled the ball and slipped, allowing Douglas to snatch the ball out of the air at the Boise State 10 and sprint back toward the end zone. But Boise State's Desmond Williams dove toward Douglas, dislodging the ball at the 1 before it went out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a touchback.

The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but was overturned after a brief review. Troy's offence never recovered.

"That's not just one play, but that's an identity that you're creating,"Harsin said of Desmond Williams'hustle to knock the ball out of Douglas'hands. "We want guys doing that on every single play."

With the departure of NFL draft pick Jeremy McNichols, sophomore Alexander Mattison picked up the slack in the Boise State ground game, rushing for 82 yards on 13 carries, including a career-long run of 49 yards for a touchdown.

TAKEAWAYS

Troy: The Trojans' defence shined in thwarting Boise State's offence for most of the game. However, Troy needs to quickly solve its problems on offence if it's going to challenge for the Sun Belt Conference title.

Boise State: Harsin may have inadvertently created a quarterback controversy, though he denied one existed.

Returning starter Brett Rypien yielded the field to Kansas transfer Montell Cozart early in the game for a few wildcat formations. Cozart, a dual-threat quarterback, eventually took over for a couple of series in the second quarter and handled most of the snaps in the fourth quarter, guiding the Broncos to their only two offensive touchdown drives of the game.

"We've got two guys who can play quarterback," Harsin said. "As we move forward, how we utilize them both in our game plan will be like everybody else — wide receivers, running backs. There are going to be opportunities for guys to get involved in our offence."

UP NEXT

Troy opens at home Saturday against Alabama State, while Boise State travels north for a game at Washington State.

By Jason Chatraw, The Associated Press