Defence leads Kentucky to 24-17 win over Southern Miss

Conrad finished with three catches for 97 yards.

Johnson completed 11 of 20 passes and had no interceptions. He wasn't great, but he didn't have to be. This was a day for the defence.

"As a whole team, we can fight for 60 minutes," Johnson said. "If the offence isn't doing too well or the special teams isn't doing well, the defence can pick us up, which they did today."

The Southern Miss offence improved significantly in the second half when Griggs replaced Keon Howard at quarterback. Griggs hit Korey Robertson for two touchdowns — one in the third quarter and another in the fourth. The second pulled the Golden Eagles within 24-17 with 12:42 remaining.

The comeback was reminiscent of last season's opener, when Southern Miss rallied from a 35-10 deficit to beat Kentucky 44-35 . This time, the Golden Eagles couldn't finish the job.

Griggs finished with 222 yards passing and two touchdowns, all in the second half. Robertson had seven catches for 111 yards and the two touchdowns.

"We felt like we were ready to make a run in the fourth quarter. I could see it in their eyes," Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said. "I wish the game had another 15 minutes, but that's reality. We played tough football, did a good job."

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: It wasn't always pretty, but Kentucky was able to pull ahead in the first half and shake off a Southern Miss rally in the second half to win the season opener. The Wildcats' offence was just so-so, but the defence was solid. Ware's fumble recovery for the touchdown was a crucial play.

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles made this one interesting, but a sputtering offence and a few big mistakes ended their chance to beat Kentucky for a second season in a row. Griggs gave the offence a lift with his play in the second half, making the case that he's the team's best option at QB going forward.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats host Eastern Kentucky next Saturday.

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles host Southern next Saturday.

