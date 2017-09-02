Stanton slugs 52nd homer

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton broke a three-game homerless drought with his 52nd of the season in the first inning of Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stanton's estimated 445-foot blast against Phillies starter Aaron Nola bounced off the wall in front of the walkway above centre field in Marlins Park.

The homer snapped a 1-for-17 slump for Stanton and gave Miami a 1-0 lead.

By The Associated Press