Teen sensation sent off in Canada soccer win

Hoilett was a threat from the get-go, tormenting defenders while showing off a deep bag of tricks. The shifty Cardiff City winger is a difference-maker for Canada.

Jamaica's best chance in the first half came in the 45th minute on a Kemar Lawrence cross that found a wide-open Romario Williams. But the former Montreal Impact draft pick's weak shot was parried by goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler.

Both sides made changes in the second half, with Cyle Larin and Samuel Adekugbe the first off the Canadian bench. An injured Adekugbe lasted just seven minutes, replaced by Mark-Anthony Kaye at left fullback.

The stream of second-half changes did little for the flow of the game with Jamaica struggling to get on the front foot.

Zambrano fielded a largely young, inexperienced squad. The starting 11 totalled 266 caps of which 204 came from Hutchinson (77), Marcel de Jong (54), Dejan Jakovic (38) and Piette (35).

Leutwiler made his first start in the absence of regular No. 1 Milan Borjan, earning his third cap.

Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore also mixed youth alongside veterans Taylor (Minnesota United) and Je-Vaughn Watson (New England Revolution).

The Jamaica starting 11 featured eight of the starters from the Gold Cup final. Canada, meanwhile, had just five of the same starters from the quarter-final with Jamaica.

Canada was without Borjan, Scott Arfield and Steven Vitorio, who all started against Jamaica in the Gold Cup, and the injured Will Johnson.

Hutchinson had not played for the national team since the end of the failed World Cup qualifying campaign last September. The 34-year-old from Brampton, Ont., who is coming off back-to-back Turkish league titles with Besiktas, played 64 minutes to earn cap No. 78 and tie Mark Watson for fifth on Canada's all-time men's list.

Canada is now 9-6-6 all-time against the Jamaicans. It had lost the last two meetings between the two and five of the previous eight (2-5-1).

Former Canadian captain Paul Stalteri was honoured at the match for his induction into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press