Kei Kamara nets hat trick in Revs' 4-0 win over Orlando City

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kei Kamara had his first career hat trick and the New England Revolution beat Orlando City 4-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara gave the Revolution (9-12-5) the lead in the 26th minute with a leaping right-footed stab from close range to finish Scott Caldwell's cross. Kamara's second came in the 75th minute after a give-and-go with Lee Nguyen and he made it 3-0 by finishing a breakaway in the 89th. It was Kamara's 11th goal of the season and the 97th of his MLS career.

Teal Bunbury capped the scoring for the Revs in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.

New England appeared to have a 2-0 lead before the end of the half, but Lee Nguyen's goal in the 43rd minute was disallowed by a video review which determined Bunbury was offside.